Eastern (EML) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Eastern (NASDAQ:EML – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 9th. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Eastern (NASDAQ:EML – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter. Eastern had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The business had revenue of $59.60 million during the quarter.

EML opened at $22.56 on Friday. Eastern has a twelve month low of $22.50 and a twelve month high of $33.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 0.93.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Eastern’s payout ratio is 24.58%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Eastern in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EML. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Eastern by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 1,980 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Eastern by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Eastern by 140.8% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 23,237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 13,587 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Eastern by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 73,072 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,832,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eastern by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $890,000 after buying an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

The Eastern Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered solutions to industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It offers turnkey returnable packaging solutions that are used in the assembly process of vehicles, aircraft, and durable goods, as well as in the production process of plastic packaging products, packaged consumer goods, and pharmaceuticals; designs and manufactures blow mold tools and injection blow mold tooling products, and 2-step stretch blow molds and related components; and supplies blow molds and change parts to the food, beverage, healthcare, and chemical industry.

