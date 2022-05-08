Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) Shares Acquired by Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ increased its holdings in Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating) by 37.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,514,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 415,799 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ owned about 1.76% of Easterly Government Properties worth $34,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 2,321.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,403,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,663,000 after buying an additional 2,304,519 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,535,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,729,000 after purchasing an additional 37,475 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,263,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,962,000 after purchasing an additional 128,411 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,116,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,066,000 after purchasing an additional 6,123 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 622,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,851,000 after purchasing an additional 129,966 shares during the period. 84.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total value of $208,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William C. Trimble sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.40, for a total transaction of $149,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,594 shares of company stock worth $919,174 over the last quarter. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DEA stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.82. 1,097,653 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 615,586. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.36 and a 12 month high of $23.65. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.77 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a current ratio of 4.01.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.26). Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 2.18% and a net margin of 10.78%. The business had revenue of $72.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Easterly Government Properties, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.63%. Easterly Government Properties’s payout ratio is currently 302.87%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DEA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.88.

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

