Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The shipping company reported $3.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.96 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a return on equity of 41.96% and a net margin of 33.43%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:EGLE opened at $68.10 on Friday. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a 1 year low of $36.18 and a 1 year high of $72.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $928.20 million, a PE ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Get Eagle Bulk Shipping alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.75%. Eagle Bulk Shipping’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.22%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Eagle Bulk Shipping from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.25.

In other news, CEO Gary Vogel sold 29,441 shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.66, for a total transaction of $1,991,978.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 167,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,345,634.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Randee E. Day sold 1,000 shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.49, for a total transaction of $60,490.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,441 shares of company stock valued at $3,008,718 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EGLE. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 236.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,622 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 2,546 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Eagle Bulk Shipping in the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,434 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 71.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,125 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 3,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 670.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,411 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 6,449 shares in the last quarter. 72.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Company Profile (Get Rating)

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns, charters, and operates dry bulk vessels that transport a range of bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grains, fertilizers, steel products, petcoke, cement, and forest products. It serves miners, producers, traders, and end users.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bulk Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bulk Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.