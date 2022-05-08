e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $90.63 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) will post $90.63 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for e.l.f. Beauty’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $86.90 million and the highest is $94.50 million. e.l.f. Beauty posted sales of $92.67 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty will report full-year sales of $377.90 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $373.90 million to $381.50 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $400.84 million, with estimates ranging from $389.10 million to $412.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover e.l.f. Beauty.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $98.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.05 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 10.77%. e.l.f. Beauty’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ELF shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $38.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.67.

Shares of NYSE:ELF traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.85. 325,283 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 347,625. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 60.13 and a beta of 1.91. e.l.f. Beauty has a 12 month low of $22.22 and a 12 month high of $33.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.96.

In other news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 8,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $208,906.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 30,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total transaction of $774,924.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 120,294 shares of company stock valued at $3,067,775. 11.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 767.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 125.9% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 2,175.3% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile (Get Rating)

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f., W3LL PEOPLE, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States; and internationally primarily through distributors.

