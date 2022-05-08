Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

DYNT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Roth Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Dynatronics in a report on Thursday, February 17th. TheStreet cut Dynatronics from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Dynatronics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dynatronics has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $2.13.

NASDAQ DYNT opened at $0.62 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.95. Dynatronics has a 12 month low of $0.62 and a 12 month high of $1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.15 million, a P/E ratio of 6.90 and a beta of -0.01.

Dynatronics ( NASDAQ:DYNT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.53 million for the quarter. Dynatronics had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 4.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dynatronics will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DYNT. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dynatronics in the third quarter worth $56,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Dynatronics by 11.3% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 801,165 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 81,600 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dynatronics during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dynatronics during the third quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Institutional investors own 19.46% of the company’s stock.

Dynatronics Company Profile

Dynatronics Corporation, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells physical therapy, rehabilitation, orthopedics, pain management, and athletic training products in the United States. Its orthopedic soft bracing products include cervical collars, shoulder immobilizers, arm slings, wrist and elbow supports, abdominal and lumbosacral supports, maternity supports, knee immobilizers and supports, ankle walkers and supports, plantar fasciitis splints, and cold therapy products.

