Dynamite Market Capitalization Tops $12,656.71 (DYNMT)

Dynamite (DYNMT) traded 7.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 8th. Over the last seven days, Dynamite has traded 32.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Dynamite has a total market cap of $12,656.71 and approximately $56,736.00 worth of Dynamite was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dynamite coin can now be bought for about $0.0328 or 0.00000096 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000511 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $83.77 or 0.00245053 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0773 or 0.00000226 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003726 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $679.04 or 0.01986421 BTC.

Planet (AQUA) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $266.57 or 0.00779793 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000441 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0787 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Dynamite Coin Profile

Dynamite (CRYPTO:DYNMT) is a coin. Dynamite’s total supply is 724,257 coins and its circulating supply is 385,551 coins. Dynamite’s official Twitter account is @DoYourTip . The official website for Dynamite is dynamitetoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DYNMT is an open-source, community-based and focused social experiment. Participation in this experiment does not provide an offer of ordinary shares of any asset, and token holders are not entitled to or promise d any dividend / financial reward. The tokens are not designed to create securities under any jurisdiction. The world's first feature of Dynamite token is that 2% is burned forever with every transfer. The Dynamite Token project is intended as an academic study. All data from this experiment will be presented to the public via reports. “

Dynamite Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamite directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dynamite should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dynamite using one of the exchanges listed above.

