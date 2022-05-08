Dundee (TSE:DC.A) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.45

Dundee Corp. (TSE:DC.A – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.45 and traded as low as C$1.38. Dundee shares last traded at C$1.38, with a volume of 132,233 shares.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 7.59 and a quick ratio of 6.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$1.43 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.45. The firm has a market cap of C$121.18 million and a P/E ratio of -1.26.
About Dundee (TSE:DC.A)
See Also
- Nasdaq Stock is a Buy the (Deep) Dip Opportunity
- Three Stocks To Ride Out A Rough Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/2 – 5/6
- AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) Shines Green In A Sea Of Red
- Expedia or Bookings Holdings: Which Stock Should You Travel With?
Receive News & Ratings for Dundee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dundee and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.