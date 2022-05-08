Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) (DUCK) Trading 10.1% Lower Over Last Week

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) (DUCK) traded 7.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 8th. One Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0539 or 0.00000158 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) has traded 10.1% lower against the US dollar. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) has a market cap of $1.69 million and approximately $14,454.00 worth of Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded up 2,083,621% against the dollar and now trades at $99.48 or 0.00292416 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002939 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001664 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00002154 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.51 or 0.00189620 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $189.75 or 0.00557765 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.18 or 0.00038730 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68,537.19 or 2.01463295 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) Profile

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) launched on December 16th, 2020. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)’s total supply is 95,986,126 coins and its circulating supply is 31,319,195 coins. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

Buying and Selling Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)

