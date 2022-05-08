DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Shares Purchased by Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 151,947 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,400 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned 0.08% of DTE Energy worth $18,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DTE. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of DTE Energy by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 175,821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,931,000 after acquiring an additional 10,517 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of DTE Energy by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 70,248 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,853,000 after acquiring an additional 3,089 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of DTE Energy by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 20,979 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH increased its position in shares of DTE Energy by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the period. 72.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

DTE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $142.00 target price on the stock. Edward Jones raised shares of DTE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. UBS Group lowered shares of DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $136.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $134.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.64.

Shares of NYSE DTE opened at $129.68 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.59. The company has a market capitalization of $25.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.51. DTE Energy has a 1 year low of $107.38 and a 1 year high of $140.23.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.23. DTE Energy had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 13.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.885 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.13%.

In related news, CAO Tracy J. Myrick sold 600 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.99, for a total value of $74,994.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Joann Chavez sold 500 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.58, for a total transaction of $58,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,350 shares of company stock valued at $537,461 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.