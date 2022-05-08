DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NYSE:DTM traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $55.71. The stock had a trading volume of 695,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 567,992. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. The company has a market cap of $5.39 billion and a PE ratio of 17.41. DT Midstream has a 12-month low of $38.21 and a 12-month high of $59.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.18 and its 200-day moving average is $51.19.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st were given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 18th. This is an increase from DT Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. DT Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is 80.00%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of DT Midstream from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DT Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of DT Midstream from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of DT Midstream from $54.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of DT Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.13.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in DT Midstream in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in DT Midstream in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in DT Midstream in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,262,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DT Midstream in the 4th quarter worth approximately $325,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in DT Midstream by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,608,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.66% of the company’s stock.

DT Midstream, Inc provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. It develops, owns, and operates an integrated portfolio of interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, lateral pipelines, gathering systems, related treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

