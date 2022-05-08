DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Shares of NYSE:DTM traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $55.71. The stock had a trading volume of 695,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 567,992. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. The company has a market cap of $5.39 billion and a PE ratio of 17.41. DT Midstream has a 12-month low of $38.21 and a 12-month high of $59.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.18 and its 200-day moving average is $51.19.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st were given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 18th. This is an increase from DT Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. DT Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is 80.00%.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in DT Midstream in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in DT Midstream in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in DT Midstream in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,262,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DT Midstream in the 4th quarter worth approximately $325,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in DT Midstream by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,608,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.66% of the company’s stock.
About DT Midstream (Get Rating)
DT Midstream, Inc provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. It develops, owns, and operates an integrated portfolio of interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, lateral pipelines, gathering systems, related treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on DT Midstream (DTM)
- Three Stocks To Ride Out A Rough Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/2 – 5/6
- AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) Shines Green In A Sea Of Red
- Expedia or Bookings Holdings: Which Stock Should You Travel With?
- Is This The Bottom For Papa John’s International?
Receive News & Ratings for DT Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DT Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.