Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) Issues Earnings Results

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 202.00% and a net margin of 16.66%. The business had revenue of $562.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $559.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ DBX traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.14. 4,416,951 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,571,801. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.42 and its 200-day moving average is $24.23. Dropbox has a 12-month low of $19.90 and a 12-month high of $33.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.49 and a beta of 0.89.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DBX shares. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Dropbox from $39.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Dropbox in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.83.

In other news, President Timothy H. Young sold 12,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.34, for a total transaction of $284,835.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 1,878,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,974,112.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Bart Volkmer sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.59, for a total transaction of $226,490.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 66,250 shares of company stock worth $1,456,778. 25.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Dropbox by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,516,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713,923 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 195.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,610,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,822,000 after buying an additional 1,065,858 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,407,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,080,000 after buying an additional 411,481 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Dropbox during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,381,000. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Dropbox in the 4th quarter worth approximately $994,000. 61.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2021, the company had approximately 700 million registered users.

