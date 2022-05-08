DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.08 EPS

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.34) earnings per share.

DASH traded down $1.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $72.11. The stock had a trading volume of 19,772,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,368,827. The business has a 50-day moving average of $99.11 and a 200-day moving average of $134.50. DoorDash has a one year low of $63.11 and a one year high of $257.25. The stock has a market cap of $25.12 billion, a PE ratio of -47.13 and a beta of 1.02.

In related news, major shareholder Us (Ttgp) Ltd. Sc acquired 390,276 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $84.65 per share, with a total value of $33,036,863.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Gordon S. Lee sold 5,983 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.78, for a total transaction of $567,068.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 428,322 shares of company stock worth $44,623,551 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DASH. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 163.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in DoorDash by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in DoorDash by 92.0% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 1,994 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in DoorDash by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 5,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in DoorDash by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on DASH. Mizuho dropped their price objective on DoorDash from $150.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday. Bank of America dropped their price objective on DoorDash from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on DoorDash from $256.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on DoorDash from $210.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded DoorDash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DoorDash has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.00.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

