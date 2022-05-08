DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.08 EPS

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.34) earnings per share.
DASH traded down $1.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $72.11. The stock had a trading volume of 19,772,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,368,827. The business has a 50-day moving average of $99.11 and a 200-day moving average of $134.50. DoorDash has a one year low of $63.11 and a one year high of $257.25. The stock has a market cap of $25.12 billion, a PE ratio of -47.13 and a beta of 1.02.
In related news, major shareholder Us (Ttgp) Ltd. Sc acquired 390,276 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $84.65 per share, with a total value of $33,036,863.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Gordon S. Lee sold 5,983 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.78, for a total transaction of $567,068.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 428,322 shares of company stock worth $44,623,551 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.
Several research firms recently commented on DASH. Mizuho dropped their price objective on DoorDash from $150.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday. Bank of America dropped their price objective on DoorDash from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on DoorDash from $256.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on DoorDash from $210.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded DoorDash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DoorDash has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.00.
About DoorDash (Get Rating)
DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.
