Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.54-0.69 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.02. The company issued revenue guidance of $285-310 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $340.25 million.Dolby Laboratories also updated its FY22 guidance to $3.27-3.77 EPS.

Shares of DLB stock opened at $71.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.56, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $75.74 and a 200-day moving average of $83.19. Dolby Laboratories has a 1-year low of $69.18 and a 1-year high of $104.25.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The electronics maker reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $334.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.51 million. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 17.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dolby Laboratories will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Dolby Laboratories’s payout ratio is 48.31%.

Several brokerages recently commented on DLB. StockNews.com upgraded Dolby Laboratories from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dolby Laboratories from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Dolby Laboratories from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $95.00.

In other Dolby Laboratories news, EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 1,798 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.23, for a total value of $138,859.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Avadis Tevanian sold 1,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.31, for a total value of $100,237.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 37.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in Dolby Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 573.2% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 929 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth $122,000. JustInvest LLC raised its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,120 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 44.0% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,047 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after buying an additional 3,989 shares during the period. 59.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, DTV, transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, and home entertainment devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications.; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, an digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and a range of media devices.

