Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the electronics maker on Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th.

Dolby Laboratories has increased its dividend payment by an average of 10.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Dolby Laboratories has a payout ratio of 31.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Dolby Laboratories to earn $3.42 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.2%.

Shares of NYSE:DLB opened at $71.54 on Friday. Dolby Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $69.18 and a fifty-two week high of $104.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.99.

Dolby Laboratories ( NYSE:DLB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The electronics maker reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $334.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.51 million. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 17.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dolby Laboratories will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DLB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dolby Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. TheStreet upgraded Dolby Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.00.

In other Dolby Laboratories news, EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 1,798 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.23, for a total transaction of $138,859.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Avadis Tevanian sold 1,331 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.31, for a total transaction of $100,237.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 37.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in Dolby Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 573.2% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 929 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $122,000. JustInvest LLC raised its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,120 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 44.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,047 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 3,989 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.34% of the company’s stock.

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, DTV, transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, and home entertainment devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications.; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, an digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and a range of media devices.

