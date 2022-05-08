Dogecoin (DOGE) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $747.48 Million

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 8th. During the last week, Dogecoin has traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Dogecoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000366 BTC on major exchanges. Dogecoin has a market capitalization of $16.73 billion and $747.48 million worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DEI (DEI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002900 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $93.93 or 0.00272575 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00015587 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003120 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004585 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000884 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000981 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Dogecoin Coin Profile

DOGE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 8th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 132,670,764,300 coins. The Reddit community for Dogecoin is /r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Dogecoin is dogecoin.com . Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A Bitcoin clone that has reached success through clever marketing. Over the past year well over a hundred new cryptocurrencies have been created but not many have instantly carved out a niche. Dogecoin has sponsored multiple high profile events such as Nascar teams and the winter Olympics – even so, there are few locations to use the coin – and instead, it has become a de facto internet tipping currency. The coin has produced 100 billion units by the end of 2014 and is now producing roughly 5 billion units per year. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), DogeChain (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Reward and Time only) “

Dogecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dogecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dogecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

