DIRTT Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:DRTT) PT Lowered to $2.25 at National Bankshares

DIRTT Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:DRTT – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at National Bankshares from $2.75 to $2.25 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price points to a potential upside of 144.57% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on DRTT. Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$1.85 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions from $3.25 to $2.75 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.59.

NASDAQ:DRTT opened at $0.92 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.38 and a 200 day moving average of $1.88. DIRTT Environmental Solutions has a 52 week low of $0.90 and a 52 week high of $4.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions ( NASDAQ:DRTT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.10). DIRTT Environmental Solutions had a negative return on equity of 87.63% and a negative net margin of 41.05%. The company had revenue of $42.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DIRTT Environmental Solutions will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 353,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 84,812 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,661,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,162,000 after acquiring an additional 932,612 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in DIRTT Environmental Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Sphinx Trading LP purchased a new stake in DIRTT Environmental Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $360,000. Institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. designs, manufactures, and installs prefabricated interior solutions for use in commercial spaces across various industries and businesses in the United States, Canada, internationally. Its ICE software interior construction software provides end-to-end integration, design, order engineering, manufacturing, and installation services.

