Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG) Earns “Equal Weight” Rating from Barclays

Barclays restated their equal weight rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a GBX 323 ($4.03) price target on the stock.

DLG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 335 ($4.18) target price on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating and set a GBX 330 ($4.12) price target on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating and set a GBX 306 ($3.82) price target on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a GBX 360 ($4.50) price target on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a report on Friday, April 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Direct Line Insurance Group has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 328.78 ($4.11).

DLG stock opened at GBX 236 ($2.95) on Wednesday. Direct Line Insurance Group has a 12-month low of GBX 231.10 ($2.89) and a 12-month high of GBX 319.40 ($3.99). The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.69. The company has a market cap of £3.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 265.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 279.57.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a GBX 15.10 ($0.19) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This is a positive change from Direct Line Insurance Group’s previous dividend of $7.60. This represents a yield of 5.78%. Direct Line Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.93%.

In related news, insider Neil Manser sold 27,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 274 ($3.42), for a total value of £74,911.60 ($93,581.01).

Direct Line Insurance Group plc provides general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. It offers motor, home, rescue, travel, creditor, and pet insurance products, as well as insurance for mid-to-high-net worth customers; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

