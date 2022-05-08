Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Decreases Holdings in BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its position in shares of BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,524,074 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 27,299 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 2.21% of BOK Financial worth $160,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. George Kaiser Family Foundation boosted its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation now owns 3,207,769 shares of the bank’s stock worth $338,388,000 after acquiring an additional 310,870 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,402,765 shares of the bank’s stock worth $125,620,000 after acquiring an additional 27,787 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 251,692 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,539,000 after acquiring an additional 7,743 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 246,763 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,031,000 after acquiring an additional 23,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA purchased a new stake in shares of BOK Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,351,000. 39.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on BOK Financial from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BOK Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on BOK Financial from $107.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.00.

Shares of BOK Financial stock opened at $86.99 on Friday. BOK Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $77.65 and a fifty-two week high of $120.20. The firm has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $93.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.68). BOK Financial had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 29.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.10 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that BOK Financial Co. will post 6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. BOK Financial’s payout ratio is 27.32%.

In other news, Director Steven Bangert sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $525,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marc Maun sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.61, for a total value of $101,610.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 56.94% of the company’s stock.

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

