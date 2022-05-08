DigixDAO Price Tops $460.81 (DGD)

DigixDAO (DGD) traded up 28.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 8th. During the last seven days, DigixDAO has traded 13% lower against the U.S. dollar. DigixDAO has a market capitalization of $34.42 million and $3,289.00 worth of DigixDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DigixDAO coin can now be bought for about $460.81 or 0.01334776 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34,513.17 or 0.99970126 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $76.14 or 0.00220552 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002894 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002898 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002858 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

DigixDAO Profile

DigixDAO is a N/A coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 28th, 2016. DigixDAO’s total supply is 74,698 coins. The official message board for DigixDAO is medium.com/@digix . The Reddit community for DigixDAO is /r/digix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DigixDAO’s official Twitter account is @DigixGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . DigixDAO’s official website is digix.global/dgd

According to CryptoCompare, “Digix is an asset tokenization platform that puts gold asset ownership on the blockchain, making digital gold transferrable. Digix' ecosystem is powered by two native tokens: DGX and DGD. DGX is an ERC20 security token which democratizes access to gold. DGX represents physical gold where 1 DGX represents 1 gram of gold. The DGD token gives users the right to profits in the trading of DGX tokens which own the right to gold stored in a vault in Singapore. So if people trade 20 gold bars per day – the DGD token holders will have the profits of the commission from those trades distributed equally amongst themselves. DigixDAO’s Dissolution: Following the casting of votes by our community of DGD holders, the majority of DGD holders have voted for a dissolution of DigixDAO and to burn the remaining DGD in circulation, returning prorated amounts of ETH to token holders according to their DGD holdings. Read all about it here. “

