Digitalcoin Price Down 23.2% Over Last Week (DGC)

Digitalcoin (DGC) traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 8th. One Digitalcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0038 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Digitalcoin has a total market cap of $147,145.78 and $4.00 worth of Digitalcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Digitalcoin has traded down 23.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34,443.84 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,533.45 or 0.07355317 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000363 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002900 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $93.42 or 0.00271211 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00015546 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $263.55 or 0.00765153 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $213.41 or 0.00619600 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.42 or 0.00076699 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00005698 BTC.

About Digitalcoin

Digitalcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Digitalcoin’s total supply is 38,836,808 coins. The Reddit community for Digitalcoin is /r/digitalcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Digitalcoin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalcoinDGC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Digitalcoin is digitalcoin.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Digitalcoin is an alternative open-source cryptocurrency with focus on economic fairness and growth. It uses the tagline “A Currency for the Digital Age”. The Digitalcoin community aims to help facilitate the circulation of digital currency by bridging the gap between the common public and the new cryptocurrency technology. Blocks are hashed using Scrypt, X11 and SHA256 algorithms. The average block confirmation time for Digitalcoin takes about 40 seconds. The total supply of digitalcoins will balance out around 48,166,000 as block halvings occur. “

Buying and Selling Digitalcoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitalcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digitalcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Digitalcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

