Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Receives $168.36 Average Target Price from Analysts

Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $168.36.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DLR. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $195.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $162.00 to $149.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Digital Realty Trust stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $141.08. The stock had a trading volume of 1,081,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,459,228. Digital Realty Trust has a one year low of $130.10 and a one year high of $178.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $142.43 and its 200 day moving average is $152.17.

Digital Realty Trust ( NYSE:DLR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($1.40). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 31.28%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Digital Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.25%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the third quarter worth $26,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 98.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Digital Realty Trust (Get Rating)

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.