DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of DHI Group (NYSE:DHX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

DHX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DHI Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of DHI Group from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DHI Group has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $8.08.

Shares of NYSE:DHX opened at $6.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $315.30 million, a PE ratio of -9.67 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.64. DHI Group has a 1 year low of $2.76 and a 1 year high of $6.62.

DHI Group ( NYSE:DHX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04. DHI Group had a negative net margin of 24.39% and a positive return on equity of 0.59%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. Analysts expect that DHI Group will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DHI Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 15th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to repurchase up to 5.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DHX. Invenire Partners LP acquired a new position in DHI Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,736,000. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DHI Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,838,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of DHI Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,087,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of DHI Group by 22.3% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,032,014 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,140,000 after acquiring an additional 188,000 shares during the period. Finally, Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of DHI Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,110,000. 74.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DHI Group, Inc provides data, insights, and employment connections through specialized services for technology professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates Dice that offers job postings of technology and non-technology companies for industries, such as positions for software engineers, big data professionals, systems administrators, database specialists, project managers, and other technology and engineering professionals; and ClearanceJobs, an Internet-based career network, which matches security-cleared professionals with hiring companies searching for employees.

