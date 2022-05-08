Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Shares Sold by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 46.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,165 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 8,661 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Devon Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Devon Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Devon Energy by 234.4% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 816 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Devon Energy by 5,012.5% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 818 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McDonald Partners LLC acquired a new position in Devon Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DVN opened at $69.69 on Friday. Devon Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $24.05 and a 12-month high of $69.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $46.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $60.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.15.

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.13. Devon Energy had a net margin of 25.69% and a return on equity of 36.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Devon Energy announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, May 2nd that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the energy company to purchase up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be paid a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 10th. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.29%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 75.05%.

In other Devon Energy news, CFO Jeffrey L. Ritenour sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.35, for a total transaction of $3,209,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Clay M. Gaspar sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.75, for a total transaction of $1,912,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 765,202 shares in the company, valued at $48,781,627.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 164,251 shares of company stock worth $9,827,922 over the last ninety days. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on DVN. Mizuho lifted their price target on Devon Energy from $61.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Devon Energy from $54.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Devon Energy from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Devon Energy from $39.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.11.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

