Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Target Price to $70.00

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $79.00 to $70.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on JCI. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Johnson Controls International in a report on Monday, May 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Johnson Controls International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $74.73.

Shares of JCI stock opened at $53.26 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.14. Johnson Controls International has a 1-year low of $51.80 and a 1-year high of $81.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.69.

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The business had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Johnson Controls International will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a boost from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 18th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.46%.

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 5,683 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total transaction of $366,212.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,601,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,764,859,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257,916 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 15.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 47,001,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,199,857,000 after purchasing an additional 6,243,817 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 35,951,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,923,200,000 after purchasing an additional 746,773 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,428,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,647,626,000 after purchasing an additional 543,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,675,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,628,000 after purchasing an additional 143,982 shares in the last quarter. 88.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

