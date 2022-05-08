Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Sells 811 Shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators decreased its position in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Get Rating) by 26.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,264 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 811 shares during the quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in United States Steel were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cannell & Co. purchased a new position in shares of United States Steel in the fourth quarter valued at about $633,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of United States Steel by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,226,976 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $148,256,000 after acquiring an additional 571,282 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in shares of United States Steel in the fourth quarter valued at about $24,599,000. South Dakota Investment Council increased its position in shares of United States Steel by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 357,310 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,508,000 after acquiring an additional 68,220 shares during the period. Finally, Carson Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United States Steel during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on X shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of United States Steel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $21.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Sunday, March 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United States Steel in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of United States Steel from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Wolfe Research cut shares of United States Steel from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of United States Steel from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.89.

In related news, VP James E. Bruno sold 71,699 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.56, for a total transaction of $2,191,121.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Christine S. Breves sold 22,387 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total transaction of $826,080.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 215,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,965,787.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 195,343 shares of company stock worth $6,804,448. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of X opened at $27.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a PE ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.90. United States Steel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.98 and a fifty-two week high of $39.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.27.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. United States Steel had a net margin of 23.01% and a return on equity of 54.02%. The business’s revenue was up 42.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that United States Steel Co. will post 10.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.16%.

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through four segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

