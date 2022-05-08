Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Purchases 95 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 60.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 251 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Synopsys were worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,727,829 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,810,841,000 after buying an additional 61,809 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Synopsys by 3.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,012,173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $899,685,000 after acquiring an additional 106,380 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Synopsys by 3.0% in the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 1,918,325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $574,366,000 after purchasing an additional 55,448 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Synopsys by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,385,709 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $509,262,000 after purchasing an additional 37,862 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Synopsys by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,178,673 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $352,906,000 after purchasing an additional 14,074 shares during the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Synopsys news, CRO Joseph W. Logan sold 86,973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.40, for a total value of $25,169,986.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 12,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.25, for a total transaction of $3,635,872.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on SNPS. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Synopsys from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $395.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Synopsys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Synopsys has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $385.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $274.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.21. Synopsys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $225.02 and a fifty-two week high of $377.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $306.99 and its 200 day moving average is $323.50.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.01). Synopsys had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 20.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

