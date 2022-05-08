Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Purchases 523 Shares of ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) by 56.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,444 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ON. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth $231,000. Appleton Group LLC acquired a new position in ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth $434,000. L & S Advisors Inc acquired a new position in ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth $272,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth $398,000. Finally, TriaGen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth $268,000. 92.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ON opened at $55.13 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.35 and its 200-day moving average is $59.59. ON Semiconductor Corp has a 1-year low of $34.01 and a 1-year high of $71.25. The company has a market cap of $23.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.91, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

ON Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:ON Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 20.13% and a return on equity of 38.08%. ON Semiconductor’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that ON Semiconductor Corp will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

In other ON Semiconductor news, Director Paul Anthony Mascarenas sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $1,300,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.59, for a total transaction of $196,770.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,082 shares of company stock worth $2,701,157. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ON has been the subject of several recent research reports. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $65.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.58.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

