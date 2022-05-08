Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Lowers Stock Position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lowered its position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 840 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber were worth $132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 41.2% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 72,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 71,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 0.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 178,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,164,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

GT has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.86.

GT stock opened at $12.31 on Friday. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a 12 month low of $11.64 and a 12 month high of $24.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.60 and a 200-day moving average of $18.27.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.16. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 12.63%. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, earthmoving equipment, and mining and industrial equipment under the Goodyear, Cooper, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, Mastercraft, Roadmaster, and various other house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

