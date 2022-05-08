Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Has $73,000 Holdings in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lessened its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,032 shares during the quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in New Residential Investment were worth $73,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 62.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 779,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,189,000 after purchasing an additional 299,097 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 50.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 250,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,234,000 after purchasing an additional 84,355 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,770,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,335,000 after purchasing an additional 800,566 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Residential Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $479,000. 46.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:NRZ opened at $11.13 on Friday. New Residential Investment Corp. has a 12-month low of $8.98 and a 12-month high of $11.81. The stock has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.59 and a 200-day moving average of $10.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

New Residential Investment ( NYSE:NRZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02. New Residential Investment had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 28.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that New Residential Investment Corp. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 1st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.98%. New Residential Investment’s payout ratio is 44.25%.

Several research firms have issued reports on NRZ. StockNews.com began coverage on New Residential Investment in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut New Residential Investment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday. Raymond James raised their price objective on New Residential Investment from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut New Residential Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.50.

New Residential Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. It operates through Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities, Properties and Loans, Consumer Loans, Mortgage Loans, and Corporate segments. The company invests in mortgage servicing rights, mortgage origination and servicing companies, residential mortgage-backed securities, properties and loans, consumer loans, and other opportunistic investments.

