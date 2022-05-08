Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Grows Holdings in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) by 28.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 303 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,257 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 8,667 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 1,815 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,324 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $866,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 822 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 89.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Carlisle Companies alerts:

Shares of CSL opened at $262.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.59 billion, a PE ratio of 24.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $245.07 and a 200 day moving average of $237.76. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 52-week low of $178.73 and a 52-week high of $275.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Carlisle Companies ( NYSE:CSL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The conglomerate reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 25.49% and a net margin of 10.49%. Carlisle Companies’s revenue was up 39.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 15.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.36%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $260.00 to $290.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $300.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $306.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.29.

In other news, insider John E. Berlin sold 6,192 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.94, for a total transaction of $1,467,132.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Douglas Charles Taylor sold 13,070 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.73, for a total value of $3,080,991.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.