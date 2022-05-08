Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Decreases Stake in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lowered its position in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) by 37.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,137 shares during the quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Amcor were worth $84,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMCR. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Amcor by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Amcor by 1.5% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 66,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC raised its holdings in Amcor by 0.3% during the third quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 391,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Amcor by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in Amcor by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 14,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.56% of the company’s stock.

AMCR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America cut shares of Amcor from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $13.40 to $12.30 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Amcor in a report on Friday, March 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Amcor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.76.

AMCR stock opened at $12.81 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.79. Amcor plc has a 12 month low of $10.66 and a 12 month high of $13.18. The company has a market cap of $19.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.20. Amcor had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 26.05%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. Amcor’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amcor plc will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 24th. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.42%.

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

