Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Cuts Stake in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators cut its position in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) by 65.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,080 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Coty were worth $28,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. World Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Coty by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 11,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Coty by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 32,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 1,996 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its position in Coty by 16.6% during the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 17,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Coty during the third quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Coty by 0.9% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 368,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,894,000 after buying an additional 3,112 shares in the last quarter. 37.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

COTY stock opened at $7.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.00 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.15. Coty Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.07 and a fifty-two week high of $11.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Coty ( NYSE:COTY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.05. Coty had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. Coty’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Coty Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

COTY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Coty from $8.25 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Coty from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Coty from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Coty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Coty from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.72.

In related news, Director Beatrice Ballini acquired 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.87 per share, with a total value of $55,090.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bretten Gordon Von acquired 13,514 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.40 per share, for a total transaction of $100,003.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 37,692 shares of company stock worth $290,907. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beauty products worldwide. The company provides prestige fragrances, skin care, and color cosmetics products through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Nikos, philosophy, Kim Kardashian West, and Tiffany & Co brands.

