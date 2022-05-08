Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) Given a €50.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Rese…

Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €50.00 ($52.63) target price on Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €95.00 ($100.00) price objective on Delivery Hero in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €145.00 ($152.63) price objective on Delivery Hero in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €95.00 ($100.00) price objective on Delivery Hero in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €95.00 ($100.00) price objective on Delivery Hero in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €88.00 ($92.63) price objective on Delivery Hero in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €99.27 ($104.49).

Shares of ETR:DHER opened at €29.56 ($31.12) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.43, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is €39.36 and its 200-day moving average is €72.81. Delivery Hero has a 1 year low of €26.18 ($27.56) and a 1 year high of €134.95 ($142.05).

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

