Degenerator (MEME) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $120,479.00

Degenerator (MEME) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 8th. Degenerator has a total market capitalization of $913,535.72 and approximately $120,479.00 worth of Degenerator was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Degenerator coin can now be purchased for $32.63 or 0.00275990 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Degenerator has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Degenerator alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.71 or 0.00244464 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00009461 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00004019 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000610 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00015608 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001757 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $162.12 or 0.00473466 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001044 BTC.

Rainmaker Games (RAIN) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000595 BTC.

About Degenerator

MEME is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 5th, 2015. Degenerator’s total supply is 28,000 coins. Degenerator’s official website is degenerator.finance . Degenerator’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Buying and Selling Degenerator

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Degenerator directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Degenerator should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Degenerator using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Degenerator Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Degenerator and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.