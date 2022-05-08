Dean Investment Associates LLC Trims Stock Holdings in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Dean Investment Associates LLC reduced its stake in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 47,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,110 shares during the period. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $1,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in nVent Electric by 249.2% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 887 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in nVent Electric by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in nVent Electric by 92.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in nVent Electric by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Finally, Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in nVent Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

Get nVent Electric alerts:

Shares of nVent Electric stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,374,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 845,646. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.25 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. nVent Electric plc has a 1 year low of $28.27 and a 1 year high of $39.53.

nVent Electric ( NYSE:NVT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $694.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $627.83 million. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 10.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that nVent Electric plc will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is currently 43.21%.

In related news, Director Ronald Merriman sold 3,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.17, for a total transaction of $138,815.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NVT. Barclays reduced their target price on nVent Electric from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.60.

nVent Electric Profile (Get Rating)

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management. The Enclosures segment provides solutions to connect and protect critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment; physical infrastructure solutions to host, connect, and protect server and network equipment; and indoor and outdoor protection for test and measurement and aerospace and defense applications in industrial, infrastructure, commercial, and energy verticals.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for nVent Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nVent Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.