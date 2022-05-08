Dean Investment Associates LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Dean Investment Associates LLC lowered its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,349 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 710 shares during the period. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its position in Truist Financial by 456.4% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 434 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Country Trust Bank raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 472.4% during the 4th quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 561 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. 72.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

TFC stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $49.06. 9,087,293 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,834,774. Truist Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $47.98 and a fifty-two week high of $68.95. The stock has a market cap of $65.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.10. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 27.89%. The firm had revenue of $5.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TFC. UBS Group raised Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Truist Financial from $69.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Truist Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Truist Financial from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.38.

In other news, Director Steven C. Voorhees acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $59.21 per share, for a total transaction of $592,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven C. Voorhees acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.82 per share, for a total transaction of $996,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 60,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,032,692.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Profile (Get Rating)

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.