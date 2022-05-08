Dean Investment Associates LLC Lowers Holdings in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Dean Investment Associates LLC reduced its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,948 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,632 shares during the period. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $1,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 30.4% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 26,966,939 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $663,387,000 after acquiring an additional 6,279,070 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 1,196.3% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 4,655,257 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $129,928,000 after purchasing an additional 4,296,140 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,856,422 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,374,067,000 after purchasing an additional 4,237,628 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in CenterPoint Energy by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,359,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $279,440,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,058,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $224,915,000 after buying an additional 1,825,490 shares during the period. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNP has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $27.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.07.

Shares of CNP traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.73. The stock had a trading volume of 6,879,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,166,642. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.58 and a fifty-two week high of $33.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $19.34 billion, a PE ratio of 12.19, a PEG ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.31.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.01). CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 19.30%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. Equities analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.98%.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

