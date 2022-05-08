Dean Investment Associates LLC Decreases Stock Position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Dean Investment Associates LLC trimmed its position in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,060 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 914 shares during the quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in FMC were worth $1,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in FMC by 3.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,266,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $940,046,000 after acquiring an additional 389,616 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in FMC by 27.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,130,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $836,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964,364 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its position in FMC by 5.0% in the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 3,008,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $275,487,000 after purchasing an additional 144,214 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in FMC by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,890,516 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $317,638,000 after purchasing an additional 781,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in FMC by 2.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,234,111 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $203,993,000 after purchasing an additional 57,142 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on FMC shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of FMC in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on FMC in a research report on Monday, January 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut FMC from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital cut FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.33.

FMC traded up $0.46 on Friday, hitting $119.00. 1,133,921 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,037,534. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.30. The firm has a market cap of $14.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.82. FMC Co. has a one year low of $87.27 and a one year high of $140.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.17. FMC had a return on equity of 30.30% and a net margin of 14.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that FMC Co. will post 7.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. FMC’s payout ratio is 35.69%.

FMC declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to reacquire up to 7.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 2,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.65, for a total transaction of $269,680.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael Finian Reilly sold 4,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.41, for a total value of $567,240.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,096 shares of company stock worth $1,306,961. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

