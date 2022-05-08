Dean Investment Associates LLC Cuts Position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Dean Investment Associates LLC lessened its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 591 shares during the quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $1,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Webster Bank N. A. increased its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 203 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 286.6% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 259 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadridge Financial Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.50.

NYSE BR traded down $1.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $141.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 487,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 414,332. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $137.58 and a 52-week high of $185.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $161.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.44 and a beta of 0.95.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 39.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.76 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.94%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

