DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.00.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of DCP Midstream from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Mizuho increased their price objective on DCP Midstream from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DCP Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on DCP Midstream in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on DCP Midstream from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DCP. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of DCP Midstream by 492.1% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 631,753 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $17,361,000 after acquiring an additional 525,054 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of DCP Midstream by 9.2% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,776,655 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $163,075,000 after acquiring an additional 488,900 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of DCP Midstream by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 11,603,538 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $318,865,000 after acquiring an additional 391,216 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of DCP Midstream by 73.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 910,966 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,034,000 after acquiring an additional 385,096 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of DCP Midstream by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,366,570 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $37,553,000 after acquiring an additional 311,761 shares during the period. 33.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE DCP traded up $1.12 on Tuesday, reaching $35.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 356,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 547,842. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.87. DCP Midstream has a twelve month low of $23.58 and a twelve month high of $39.54. The stock has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a PE ratio of 20.84 and a beta of 2.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.66.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.65). DCP Midstream had a net margin of 3.55% and a return on equity of 8.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. DCP Midstream’s quarterly revenue was up 45.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that DCP Midstream will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. DCP Midstream’s payout ratio is currently 90.70%.

DCP Midstream, LP, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in the United States. The company operates through Logistics and Marketing, and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment engages in transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs); and fractionating NGLs.

