Day & Ennis LLC Sells 124 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Day & Ennis LLC cut its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,854 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 124 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for about 2.3% of Day & Ennis LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Day & Ennis LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $6,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barnett & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Home Depot by 173.1% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 71 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 111.1% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 95 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 83.3% during the 4th quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. 70.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HD stock traded down $4.80 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $294.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,325,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,845,973. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $313.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $355.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $289.41 and a 1 year high of $420.61. The stock has a market cap of $304.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.96, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.97.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.01. Home Depot had a return on equity of 2,082.76% and a net margin of 10.87%. The business had revenue of $35.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.97%.

In other news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total transaction of $156,139.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Home Depot from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $445.00 to $377.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $470.00 to $430.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Gordon Haskett downgraded Home Depot from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, OTR Global raised shares of Home Depot from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $387.43.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

