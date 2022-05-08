Day & Ennis LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Day & Ennis LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 128,888 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,066 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for 3.4% of Day & Ennis LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Day & Ennis LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $10,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. MD Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 218.5% in the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 146.4% in the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Finally, First Financial Corp IN boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 971 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock traded down $0.11 on Friday, reaching $76.85. The company had a trading volume of 4,115,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,512,599. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $77.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.66. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $76.67 and a 1 year high of $82.45.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

