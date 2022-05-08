Day & Ennis LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Day & Ennis LLC increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 106.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,856 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,849 shares during the period. Day & Ennis LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $2,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 100.6% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 34,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,186,000 after buying an additional 17,206 shares during the period. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 8,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 539.9% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 82,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 69,186 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 515.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 389,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,602,000 after buying an additional 325,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000.

Shares of BATS USMV traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $72.75. 5,582,826 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company’s 50-day moving average is $76.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.77. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 1 year low of $47.44 and a 1 year high of $55.45.

