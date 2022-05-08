Day & Ennis LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Day & Ennis LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,558 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of Day & Ennis LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Day & Ennis LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $4,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,691,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,513,000 after purchasing an additional 72,667 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Fnancial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $473,000. Human Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Human Investing LLC now owns 47,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,098,000 after buying an additional 2,483 shares during the period. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,354,000. Finally, JSF Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 2,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the period.

Shares of VIG traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $152.98. 2,066,358 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,834,013. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $159.04 and a 200-day moving average of $162.96. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $150.44 and a one year high of $172.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

