Day & Ennis LLC Cuts Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Day & Ennis LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 35.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,544 shares during the quarter. Day & Ennis LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 243,552,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,178,722,000 after purchasing an additional 12,073,555 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,627,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,798,607,000 after purchasing an additional 2,202,128 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 63,266,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,717,074,000 after buying an additional 1,649,150 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,588,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,162,187,000 after buying an additional 1,596,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,083,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,917,200,000 after buying an additional 1,716,112 shares during the last quarter.

IEFA stock traded down $0.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $63.37. The stock had a trading volume of 21,722,897 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.73.

