Day & Ennis LLC Buys Shares of 2,703 Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Day & Ennis LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,703 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 36,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,852,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 3,035 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 9,289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 6,328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. 68.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

D traded up $0.98 on Friday, reaching $84.02. The company had a trading volume of 4,843,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,997,459. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.37 and a fifty-two week high of $88.78. The stock has a market cap of $68.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $83.84 and its 200 day moving average is $79.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.01. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 20.81% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. Dominion Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on D. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.25.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

