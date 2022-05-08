DAOstack Trading 33.8% Lower This Week (GEN)

DAOstack (GEN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 8th. One DAOstack coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0160 or 0.00000046 BTC on exchanges. DAOstack has a total market cap of $786,055.57 and $518.00 worth of DAOstack was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DAOstack has traded 33.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34,474.73 or 0.99901276 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.04 or 0.00046492 BTC.

Techpay Coin (TPC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001082 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001123 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001802 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00019914 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001222 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002879 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001355 BTC.

DAOstack Coin Profile

GEN is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. DAOstack’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 49,029,095 coins. DAOstack’s official website is daostack.io . The Reddit community for DAOstack is /r/daostack and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DAOstack’s official Twitter account is @daostack and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DAOstack is an operating system for Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs). DAOstack provides customizable tools for collective resource management, decision making, budgeting and incentivisation, which make the development of decentralized apps easier and more intuitive. GEN is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network. It's the native token of the DAOstack platform and it's required for all basic operations across the DAOstack ecosystem – such as promoting proposals. GEN will be distributed to contributors of value through the DAOstack framework itself, incentivizing development, promotion and adoption. “

DAOstack Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOstack directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAOstack should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DAOstack using one of the exchanges listed above.

