Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Takes $318,000 Position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,258 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KLIC. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $350,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 8.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 397,499 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,326,000 after acquiring an additional 31,016 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 92.8% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,841 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 3,774 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $520,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 4.6% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 179,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,438,000 after acquiring an additional 7,794 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.02% of the company’s stock.

In other Kulicke and Soffa Industries news, Director Chin Hu Lim bought 2,000 shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $51.50 per share, with a total value of $103,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:KLIC opened at $51.54 on Friday. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.41 and a 12 month high of $75.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.61. The company has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 1.30.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.48. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 28.33% and a return on equity of 46.89%. The business had revenue of $384.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to buy up to 13.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.65%.

KLIC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. B. Riley downgraded shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $80.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.20.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company manufactures and sells advanced displays; die-transfer, flip-chip, and TCB advanced packaging products; ball bonder, die-attach, electronics assembly, lithography, wafer-level bonder, and wedge bonder products; consumables, such as capillaries, dicing blades, and wedge bonds; and auto offline programming, KNet PLUS, and new product introduction/manufacturing execution system software products.

