Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Has $647,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQAL)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQAL – Get Rating) by 199.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,662 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,104 shares during the quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF were worth $647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SFE Investment Counsel lifted its stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 26,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF by 38.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 81,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,647,000 after buying an additional 22,669 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 26,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after buying an additional 1,902 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF by 52.8% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 2,973 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter worth about $115,000.

NYSEARCA EQAL opened at $43.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.33 and its 200-day moving average is $45.88. Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $42.32 and a one year high of $48.24.

