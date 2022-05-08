Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Get Rating) by 22.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,434 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 634 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SGOV. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $83,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $86,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $267,000. Retirement Capital Strategies purchased a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $278,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $318,000.

SGOV opened at $100.04 on Friday. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $100.01 and a 12-month high of $100.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.03.

